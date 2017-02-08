Nazarbayev's decision to cede powers unprecedented - expert from Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Association of Friendship "Tajikistan-Kazakhstan" professor Abdusattor Nuraliyev believes that President Nursultan Nazarbayev's voluntary decision to cede some of his powers to the Parliament and Government is unprecedented.

"The wisdom says that great results are achieved only when the country is governed by great people. President Nursultan Nazarbayev became the great ruler for Kazakhstan who greatly contributed to its development over 25 years of its independence," professor Nuraliyev told Kazinform correspondent.



According to the expert, the state-of-the-nation address by President Nazarbayev and cession of powers from the President will strengthen legislative and executive branches of the government. It will help Kazakhstan overcome all the obstacles on the path of further development.



"...President Nazarbayev feels the heartbeat of the planet and responds to the modern challenges in time. The address stressed that the proposed constitutional reform is based upon Kazakhstan's own experience and needs. The program of the reform will undoubtedly determine further development of Kazakhstan towards gradual democracy. I believe that such unprecedented step when the President voluntarily cedes some of his powers to the Parliament and the Government will be supported by Kazakhstanis unanimously. Since Kazakhstan is one of Tajikistan's key strategic partners, we wish friendly Kazakh people prosperity and further development," he added.