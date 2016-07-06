Nazarbayev's merits in ensuring security in Eurasia can hardly be overestimated - Putin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Russian Federation Vadimir Putin has extended his congratulations to Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev on his birthday, the Akorda's press service reports.

In his congratulatory message the Russian President notes that Nursultan Nazarbayev's merits in development of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia can hardly be overestimated. He also praises Nursultan Nazarbayev's contribution to ensuring good neighborliness, stability and security in the Eurasian space.



"Thanks largely to your personal efforts, the Eurasian Economic Union has become an effective structure of multilateral cooperation and enjoys renown in the international arena. I very much look forward to joint work on further strengthening of mutually profitable Kazakh-Russian ties," the message reads.



Vladimir Putin wished the President of Kazakhstan good health, happiness, wellbeing and new success in his work.