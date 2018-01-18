Nazarbayev's visit shows best features of Kazakhstan's diplomacy - UN consultant

NEW YORK.KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. has demonstrated the best features of Kazakhstan's peaceful and pragmatic diplomacy, says Shahrbanou Tadjbakhsh, university lecturer at Sciences Po and UN consultant, Kazinform reports.

Iranian researcher believes that President Nazarbayev's official visit to the U.S. is of paramount importance as it demonstrates the best features of Kazakhstan's peaceful and pragmatic policy. In her words, Kazakhstan is known for being an active player in many structures and dialogue platforms where interests of Russia, China, Europe, the U.S., SCO and OIC member states are entwined.



Ms Tadjbakhsh commends Kazakhstan for its ability to find common ground in solution of many international problems.



She is confident that Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit to the U.S. will boost the development of cross-regional security and diplomacy and cooperation in peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan.