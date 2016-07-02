Nazarbayev's well-balanced policy helped Kazakhstan integrate into global space, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Republican Youth Organization "Zharassym" congratulates Nursultan Nazarbayev and the people of Kazakhstan on a historic milestone - election of the country as a nonpermanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in 2017-2018.

"Since attaining independence the peaceful political and economic course of Kazakhstan has become the reason the international community recognized it.



Well-balanced and far-sighted policy of Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev allowed Kazakhstan to establish political and economic ties within the shortest possible time and integrate into the global space.



Kazakhstan is a respected member of many international organizations and its peaceful initiatives are praised highly.



Election of Kazakhstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council in the year of 25th anniversary of its independence is another proof of its authority in the international arena," the organization said in a statement.