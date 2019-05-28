Nazarbayev, Sarkissian discuss EAEU development prospects

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sarkissian, Kazinform reports.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of development of the Eurasian Economic Union, according to the First President's press service.



Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that many countries and organizations were interested in establishing cooperation with the EAEU and emphasized the importance of expanding geography of the Union's economic partners.



"The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will hold its jubilee meeting here tomorrow. You are chairing this executive structure of the Union and successfully perform all the tasks set," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.



In turn, Tigran Sarkissian pointed out achievements in development of the Union and thanked the Leader of the Nation for the opportunity to discuss the issues of integration and implementation of the idea put forward by Nursultan Nazarbayev 25 years ago.