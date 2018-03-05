Nazarbayev says he is grateful to people of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to people of the country for building modern Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

"Every Kazakhstani has contributed to the growth of modern Kazakhstan," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers on Monday. "I am especially thankful to all ethno-cultural associations of the country. Together we've been through hard times. I am grateful to our people who have always supported me throughout the years of independence."



President Nazarbayev reminded of the monuments of gratitude in Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and South Kazakhstan regions installed by various ethnic groups as a sign of gratitude to the Kazakh people who helped them during hard times.



"I saw it myself, our family sheltered people who were brought here by train and left to their own devices in the steppe (deported to Kazakhstan - Ed.). Perhaps, our elders remember that and wish their children remembered it as well (...) Gratitude promotes reciprocity in response. Mutual respect and trust strengthen unity of the nation," the Kazakh leader added.