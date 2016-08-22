Nazarbayev says it is possible to launch direct flights between Astana and Warsaw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidents of Kazakhstan and Poland Nursultan Nazarbayev and Andrzej Duda made a joint statement following their talks in Warsaw today.

According to N.Nazarbayev, Kazakhstan is rich in natural resources, but the country implements today a large-scale industrialization program. “In five years, we have commissioned 1,000 projects. Most of them are processing enterprises. Polish businessmen were invited to join the program too, as all the conditions have been created for this,” he said.

For example, as the President noted, since 2017 the nationals of Poland will be able to visit Kazakhstan in a visa-free regime. Besides, the two countries’ leaders discussed today the opportunity of launching direct flights between Astana and Warsaw. “If our companies agree on this issue, the launch of the flight will be mutually beneficial, since there are no political contradictions in this issue,” the Kazakh Leader explained.

The Head of State reminded that commodity turnover between our countries makes 1.1 bln U.S. dollars, 50% of which falls on EU countries.

“To my mind, Kazakhstan and Poland complement each other both in economy and politics. The goods which Poland needs are produced in Kazakhstan and vice versa,” highlighted he.