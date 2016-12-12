Nazarbayev school of Physics and Mathematics opens doors in Semey

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Official opening of the Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics was held in Semey city on the threshold of the Independence Day.

The school designed for 720 students offers conditions for the development of critical and creative thinking and learning of three languages.



Governor of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov who was one of the guests of the opening ceremony congratulated residents of Semey on the remarkable event, Kazinform correspondent reports.







The school with total area of 23,160 sq.m. was constructed in Karagaily 1 micro-district. It took the construction company two years and a half to build the state-of-the-art three-storey building.



645 talented youngsters from all corners of the region were selected to attend the modernly equipped school which has laboratories, physics, maths, nano- and biotechnologies classes, a library, a concert hall, a gym, etc.







The curriculum for the new school was developed together with the Cambridge International Examination Councils.



122 teachers who were trained under the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme will teach at the school.