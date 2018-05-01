Nazarbayev shares details of recent visit to U.S.

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev shared some details of his latest visit to the U.S., Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh leader told the public that gathered at the Kazakh Yeli square in the Kazakh capital on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump asked him whether Kazakhstan has ongoing conflicts with other countries.



"I answered that Kazakhstan has no ongoing conflicts with other countries," said President Nazarbayev, adding he wants Kazakhstan to remain peaceful in the future.



Earlier it was reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev attended the celebrations of the Day of Unity in Astana.



Addressing the compatriots, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished happiness, wellbeing and kindness to every family in Kazakhstan. He also urged Kazakhstanis to preserve their unity.