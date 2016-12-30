  • kz
    Nazarbayev signed dactyloscopic and genom record keeping law

    17:38, 30 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On dactyloscopic and genom record keeping".

    Also the President has signed the Law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the RoK related to dactyloscopic and genom record keeping" in order to bring the effective legislative in compliance with the new law.

    The laws will be published, Akorda press service informed. 

    Laws, decrees, orders President
    Currently reading
