    Nazarbayev signed law improving regulation of production and turnover of oil products

    17:08, 20 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on governmental regulation of production and turnover of some types of oil products".

    As the press service of Akorda informs, the Law is aimed at improvement of regulation of production and turnover of oil products.

    The text of the Law will be published in printed media.

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan Law and justice News President
