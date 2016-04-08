Nazarbayev signed Law «On Arbitration"

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed today the Law "On Arbitration", Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

The Law aims at development of out-of-court resolution of disputes and bringing arbitration procedures into compliance with international standards.



The President has signed also the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on arbitration" aimed at bringing the legislation into compliance with the Law "On Arbitration."



The text of the Law will be published in printed media.