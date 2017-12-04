Nazarbayev signed law on guaranteed transfer from National Fund
16:38, 04 December 2017
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law "On guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2018-2020", the president's press service reports.
The law determined the amount of the guaranteed transfer from the National Fund of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the republican budget in 2018-2020.
The text of the law is to be published in the press.