    Nazarbayev signs amendments on combating terrorism

    16:30, 27 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on countering extremism and terrorism", Kazinform correspondent reports

    The law amends a number of laws and codes of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In particular it introduces special requirements for security agencies, affects the activity of religious groups and associations, as well as control over the circulation and possesion of weapons.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press 

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan Terrorism Law and justice President
