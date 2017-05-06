Nazarbayev signs debt collection law

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On debt collection", the press service of Akorda reports.

The law is aimed at regulating debt collection activity in Kazakhstan.

The President signed also the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on debt collection” aimed at bringing the legislation into compliance with the Law “On debt collection.”

The texts of the laws will be published in printed media.