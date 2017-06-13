  • kz
    Nazarbayev signs law on defense, military service

    15:56, 13 June 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on issues of defense and military service, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service.

    The law is called to improve the system of ensuring defense and military service as well as guarantees of social and legal protection of military men.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

