Nazarbayev slams ‘ineffective&#39; key national holdings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has criticized key national holdings - Samruk Kazyna and KazAgro - for ineffectiveness while delivering his annual state of the nation address "Kazakhstan in the New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" at the Palace of Independence in Astana today.

"Samruk Kazyna and KazAgro holdings had little success controlling huge assets in industrial and agricultural sectors," President Nazarbayev stressed, addressing the Kazakh people in a live broadcast. According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the holdings turned into ‘ineffective mediators between the republican budget and local banks'. The President also claimed that the holdings 'are overstaffed and chew up public funds', the Akorda's press service wrote in a tweet.