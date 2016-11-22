Nazarbayev speaks about EEU prospects in interview with Bloomberg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an interview to Bloomberg Agency, Akorda press service informed.

The Head of State talked to the representatives of Bloomberg, one of the leading business news agencies of the world.

During the interview, Nazarbayev spoke about the key areas of political and socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, the prospects of cooperation within the EEU, global economic aspects, fight with terrorism and strengthening interaction with foreign countries.