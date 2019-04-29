Nazarbayev suggests establishing Club of Foreign Friends of Kazakhstan People's Assembly

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev entrusted the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan with a number of tasks, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The first task is to regulate the activity of all public councils functioning in each governmental structure both in the regions and in the capital. "I commission to determine the composition and the functions of public councils and create favorable conditions for their work. The governmental structures should heed the recommendations and advice of public councils. The Assembly together with Nur Otan Party should be actively engaged in this work," said Nazarbayev.



The second task is to expand economic cooperation of the Assembly and foreign investors via the Association of Entrepreneurs.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs deals with the attraction of foreign investors now. Many embassies provide platforms for the promotion of home-made products and projects. The Assembly has its own interests and opportunities. The members of the Assembly's Entrepreneurs Association should be involved in all bilateral business councils with foreign countries. The activity of the Association should be brought to a brand new level. The so-called Club of Foreign Friends of Kazakhstan People's Assembly can be established, which will promote business ties, attraction of investments in our country," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.