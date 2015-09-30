Nazarbayev summarized results of his visit to the U.S.

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev summarized the results of his visit to the United States at a briefing held yesterday in New York, the press service of Akorda reports.

The President said he was paying a visit to New York at the invitation of the United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to participate in the UN's 70th jubilee session.

"At the UN GA General Debates I outlined Kazakhstan's vision of the global political and economic issues. I have participated also in two UN summits - on adoption of the Post-2015 Development Agenda and on Fighting Violent Extremism. Besides, I had a good opportunity to meet the heads of foreign countries and governments. All of these are of great importance for Kazakhstan whose opinion was heard by the global community," the Head of State said.

Nazarbayev briefed also about the main issues of his speeches:

"First of all I proposed to transform the UN Economic and Social Council into the Global Development Council. The next proposition related to the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, the issue in which Kazakhstan plays a leading and an active role. The mankind must refute mass destruction weapons in the 21st century and the world community should jointly promote this issue. As for countering extremism, our country has been experiencing its impact today, because such terrorist groups recruit young Kazakhstanis too. The importance of unification of countries was emphasized. I also drew the participants' attention to the problems of the Aral Sea and the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site with a hope for further support," the Kazakh leader said.

According to the Head of State, the mankind must have solved all its urgent problems by 2045, especially in "hot zones" of the planet.

"The poverty level on the planet remains high. About 1 bln people on the Earth are starving to date. Millions of people are illiterate. Child mortality rate makes 40 mln per annum. Rich countries must support the poor ones. In this regards, I suggest the countries to allot 1 per cent of their military budgets for the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals. This would be a great support. I think all our initiatives found an appropriate response," N. Nazarbayev said.

One of the issues raised by Nazarbayev was relocation of the UN Headquarters.

"In 1945 it was decided to place the Office of the United Nations in New York. 70 years have passed since and the world has changed significantly. Dynamic development is observed today in Asia. Therefore, to activate and renovate the activity of the UN, I voiced a proposition to move its headquarters on the Asian continent," the President noted.

For the first time, at the UN GA session the President delivered his speech in Kazakh which was translated simultaneously into six official languages of the UN.

On the sidelines of the session, the Head of State had a meeting with his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama for discussing the issues of bilateral cooperation. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is expected to pay an official visit to Astana.

"For seven years our dialogue with the U.S. President Barack Obama has been productive. The U.S. supported us in accession to the World Trade Organization. This country has always backed all our initiatives. About 500 American companies are working in Kazakhstan to date. The volume of direct investments reached almost 30 bln U.S. dollars. I have noted that our country reckons on the U.S. support of our aspirations and economic programmes," the Head of State said.

N. Nazarbayev expressed also satisfaction over the outcomes of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Barack Obama.

Upon completion of the briefing, the Kazakh President highlighted the importance of his meetings with the largest American corporations and business communities.

"The aggregate value of the assets of the "captains of economy" makes 10 trln U.S. dollars. As the moderators of the meetings said, none of the presidents had met with such a big number of businessmen earlier. During the informal talks we could tell about the projects implemented in Kazakhstan and invite the U.S. companies to join such development pogrammes as Nurly Zhol and Forced Industrial-Innovative Development. I also emphasized that unification of the efforts of the Eurasian Economic Union, European Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt would be useful for economic development of the entire Eurasian continent," the President concluded.