Nazarbayev thanked E Kazakhstan militaries for donating blood

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with the militaries who were donating blood at the Ust-Kamenogorsk Blood Centre.

The President thanked the militaries for donating blood. “You save other people’s lives while donating your blood. Thank you,” noted the Head of State.

During a conversation, the participants touched upon the tragic events in Aktobe city. The President reminded of senseless military conflicts all over the world which lead to deaths of hundreds of thousands of civilians and innocent people.

“Life in Kazakhstan must be calm and stable, and we will destroy any “fringe elements”. Our army safeguards stability,” N.Nazarbayev pointed out.

The Head of State wished good health to the servicemen and their relatives.

The Blood Centre in Ust-Kamenogorsk was inaugurated several months ago and was built under “100 Schools, 100 Hospitals” program.



