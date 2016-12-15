Nazarbayev thanked Kazakhstan citizens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to all Kazakhstan citizens for their work for the benefit of the homeland.

"It is symbolical that in the year of anniversary Kazakhstan has been elected to the member of the UN Security Council. We began our sovereign way as one of 15 splinters of the Soviet Union. Our 25th year we begin with a new role. I congratulate all of you on this new responsible mission. The Declaration of the 25 Anniversary of Independence adopted by the Parliament of Kazakhstan has become an important political and legal document reflecting our great achievements, victories and plans for the future. Now that everybody is watching us online, I would like to take this chance to express sincere gratitude to all Kazakhstan citizens who worked as one family for the benefit of our Homeland, our common home - the Republic of Kazakhstan. I say thanks to all Kazakhstan citizens in each city and village, to all who is watching TV and working on this holiday as we have such productions which never stop working neither in the afternoon, nor at night, nor on holidays, nor on weekdays, to each citizen, worker, farmer, teacher, doctor, scientist, entrepreneur, artist, government and military employee, and each youngster", - N. Nazarbayev told during the solemn meeting on the occasion of the 25 anniversary of Independence which is taking place in the Palace of Independence.