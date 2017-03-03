Nazarbayev thanked Kazakhstanis for support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nazarbayev thanked Kazakhstanis, who proposed to strengthen the role of the President in the course of a public discussion of the constitutional reform, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I followed the discussion of the draft law. And many people have expressed concern whether the changes may lead to a weakening of the existing power vertical, and expressed their support for the President, suggesting, on the contrary, to strengthen the role of the Head of State. I am sincerely grateful to those citizens who have spoken out, and I know yours were among these suggestions", he said addressing MPs at a joint session of the Parliament Chambers today.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the President remains the highest-ranking political position. The Head of State will keep strategic functions of protecting the Constitution, relations between the branches of government, defense and security, foreign and domestic policy.



"I note that this reform is not a spontaneous initiative, but a result of a serious reflection and careful approach to today's realities", Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized.



Constitutional reform providing for the transfer of certain powers from President to Government and Parliament, were initiated by the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and actively discussed throughout the country. Famous people, members of the Government, heads of government departments, public figures, representatives of all political parties, intellectuals and popular athletes all expressed their views. Working group recorded all opinions, questions and suggestions, which were voiced at the meetings, published in the media and on the Internet

The Executive Office allocated special e-mail address to which anyone could send their materials.

More than 6,000 different proposals were received from citizens, considering 63 of 98 articles of the Constitution and all its sections. The proposals were different and not limited by only to the project put up for public discussion.

A significant number was received on the amendments to the Article 26 of the Constitution. Many are asked not to make any changes to it and the President himself also suggested leaving this article unchanged.