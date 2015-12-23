Nazarbayev thanks Belarus for hard work as EEU president

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his gratitude to Belarus for its hard work as the Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) in 2015 at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Moscow on 21 December, Kazinform refers to BelTA.

"First of all, I would like to thank the Belarusian side and President Alexander Lukashenko for all the hard work done this year," said Nursultan Nazarbayev. In his words, in 2016 Kazakhstan will take over the presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union. "We will attach special attention to the activity of the Eurasian Economic Union that has a huge potential for the development of our countries. With the current global economic instability, we understand that 2016 will be a difficult year and we will have to work under special conditions," said the President of Kazakhstan. According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, during its chairmanship in the EEU Kazakhstan will pay special attention to the issues of developing a free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and also the development of economic cooperation with China.