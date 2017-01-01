Nazarbayev thanks Kazakhstanis for support and unity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his New Year congratulation message, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up the results of year 2016 and thanked Kazakhstanis for support and unity, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Dear Kazakhstanis! We are going to see off truly historical and landmark year of 2016. This year, our country has celebrated the 25th jubilee of its Independence and drawn a line under a whole epoch. We have the full right to say that Kazakhstan has worthily lived this quarter of century," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



"The outgoing year has turned out to be eventful. It has embodied everything what we experienced in this period of our Independence: both the difficulties we could overcome and achievements which we are proud of. I would like to thank all the Kazakhstanis for being together, for our accord and unity, due to which we could achieve everything!" the Leader of the Nation noted.