Nazarbayev to address humankind during his visit to Hiroshima

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is planning to pay a visit to Hiroshima on Wednesday, November 9, Kazinform correspondent Marlan Zhiyembai reports.

The Kazakh leader revealed his plans while addressing the Diet (Japanese Parliament) within the framework of his official visit to Tokyo on Tuesday.



"Tomorrow I will visit Hiroshima where I will pay respect to the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. There I will call on the humankind, parliamentarians of the entire world and average citizens it is high time to abandon nuclear weapons. The global nuclear powers continue to preserve and improve nuclear weapons and tell the rest of the world" Stop testing, creating and proliferating [nuclear weapons]. This is not the way to solve this problem," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.



The Kazakh President stressed that he fully supports Japan's plea to global leaders, especially the leaders of nuclear powers, to visit the facilities exposed to nuclear weapons effects.



It is worth mentioning that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is the first head of the post-Soviet country to address the Japanese Parliament in the past 25 years. Previous address was made by President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev in 1991.



It is a rare honor for a visiting head of state to be invited to speak before the Diet.