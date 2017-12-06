Nazarbayev to Government: You should not fail Digital Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev named the implementation of the Digital Kazakhstan program the main task of the Government for the time being, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of State noted that on his behalf, the Government has finalized the concept of the Digital Kazakhstan Program and now it is time to act.



He also once again reminded the Government officials responsible for the implementation of the program to pay close attention to the task, saying that failure is not an option.

According to the President, if correctly implemented Digital Kazakhstan will lead to a 30% economic growth.

It should be noted that today within the framework of the technological modernization, the Eurasian Group (ERG) launched the 'smart quarry' project at the Kachar mine in Kostanay region, KazZinc corporation introduced the Pitram system at the Maleevsky mine in East Kazakhstan region, and Altynalmas company a new integration platform in Zhambyl region.

According to the president of Altynalmas JSC Diyar Kanashev, the company is currently implementing the digital mine project aimed at increasing the efficiency of use of resources and reducing costs down to 15%.

In turn, the director general of KazZinc LLP Yuri Gusev said that his company is planning on a step-by-step introduction of seven innovative projects, investing over KZT 12 billion.

As previously reported, today the Kazakh capital hosted a nationwide teleconference with the participation of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev themed The New Industrialization of the Country: A Leap of the Kazakh Snow Leopard.