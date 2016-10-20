Nazarbayev to partake in Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Partnership Council’s meeting in 2017

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakh-Turkish Strategic Cooperation Council will hold its 3rd sitting in Turkey in 2017. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in the event, according to Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov, who said at a briefing after the talks with his Turkish colleague Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Astana.

“Kazakhstan and Turkey are special partners. We are fraternal nations enjoying strategic relations. Therefore we have a substantial dialogue at a strategic level. Our meetings lay the groundwork for high-level talks, at a level of the Kazakh-Turkish bilateral strategic council. The next meeting of the Council will take place in Turkey,” said Erlan Idrissov.

According to him, the meeting discussed the agenda and terms of the visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Turkey for the Strategic Cooperation Council’s session. Economic issues, trade and investments will be on agenda of the event too.

“The main tool in the agenda will be the new synergy programme. This is a broad roadmap of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey, in particular, in processing, transport, infrastructure and agriculture sectors,” said the Kazakh Minister.

The Strategic Cooperation Council is a key instrument of Kazakhstan-Turkey multilateral cooperation based on the provisions of the Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by Kazakhstan and Turkey in 2009. The Council is headed by the presidents of the two countries.

The Council determines the strategy of development of the Kazakh-Turkish bilateral and multilateral relations in political, military, trade-economic, scientific, cultural-humanitarian sectors and in prevention of emergency situations. The Council coordinates also implementation of joint projects in the above-mentioned spheres as well as cooperation and exchange of views in global and regional security.

The main issues of ensuring global and regional security is countering terrorism, drug-trafficking, crimes, prevention of emergencies etc.

A joint group of strategic planning chaired by foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkey is functioning within the Council. The first meeting of the Joint Group took place on April 26, 2013 in Almaty. The second meeting was held on December 29, 2014 in Ankara and the third sitting was held October 20, 2016 in Almaty.