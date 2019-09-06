  • kz
    Nazarbayev to pay working visit to Russia

    19:42, 06 September 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORMV – On September 6-7 the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation, Aidos Ukibay, the Press Secretary of Elbasy, tweeted.

    According to the statement, Mr. Nazarbayev plans to hold a meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of Russia.

    In addition, he will visit «Kazakhstan» national pavilion at the Exhibition of Economic Achievements and partake in the events devoted to the Day of Moscow.




    Foreign policy First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation President Top Story
