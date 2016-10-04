Nazarbayev to Putin: Our geographical location should become our advantage

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The share of Kazakhstani and Russian containers transported between Asia and Europe makes less than 0.1%. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the Kazakh-Russian Business Forum held during the 13th Inter-Regional Cooperation Forum.

“The peculiarity of our countries is their vast territories and geographical location between Europe and Asia. These peculiarities should turn into our advantages,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kazakhstan and Russia possess great potential in transit transportations, noted the Kazakh President.

“Out of more than 22mln containers shipped by all the transport vehicles between Asia and Europe, the share of our countries makes 100,000 only or less than 0.1%. I would like to note that we are strategic partners in this sphere, and we are not rivals. We established trustful relations. Moreover, a joint logistics company has been founded. We need to jointly develop transport and logistics system. Transport sector must turn into one of the drivers of economic development,” the Head of State emphasized.