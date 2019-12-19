Nazarbayev to represent Kazakhstan at informal EAEU summit in St Petersburg

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – First President-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming informal EAEU summit in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Friday, Kazinform has learnt from Berik Uali, the Press Secretary of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

He added that the same day Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address the regular session of the National Public Confidence Council in the Kazakh capital.