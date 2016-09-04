Nazarbayev to support Alibaba company's activity in Kazakhstan

HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev met with founder and CEO of China's largest internet company Alibaba Group Jack Ma.

"We have already met in Astana. And we are meeting here today. The representatives of Samruk-Kazyna talked to you about opening a branch of

Alibaba in Kazakhstan for spreading your activity to Central Asia, Russia and Eastern Europe," said Nazarbayev.



Jack Ma thanked the Kazakh President for the meeting. "You are a role-model for our generation! Under your strong leadership and guidance, Kazakhstan has achieved great results and we respect this," he said.



Alibaba CEO told about his company's activity.



"To date, our company is ranked the 20th in the world from the viewpoint of our GDP. Our main objective today is to support youth, small and medium businesses, to use internet technologies and e-commerce in order to carry out a big trade around the world. We target to become the 5th largest economy after the U.S., China, EU and Japan. Namely in this context we consider Kazakhstan as an important country for us. I have visited Kazakhstan twice and met with Prime Minister. There are a lot of big oil and energy companies in your country, but we suppose that we should concentrate on SMEs and shift from oil and gas sector to the services industry," he noted.



According to Jack Ma, logistics and internet-financing are the two priority spheres for cooperation with Kazakhstan. "We will also promote sale of Kazakhstani goods in China," he added.



N.Nazarbayev, in turn, backed the initiative of Alibaba to work in Kazakhstan.



"I support the idea of cooperating with your company. Kazakhstan's Kazpost National Company can work with you. And we can begin with Khorgos," said the Head of State.