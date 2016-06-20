  • kz
    Nazarbayev to visit Japan, South Korea in 2016

    16:13, 20 June 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Japan and South Korea in 2016, Kazinform reports citing Foreign Minister Erlan Idrissov as saying at a reporting meeting today.

    "This year, the Head of State plans to visit Japan and South Korea. Economic aspects of interaction of Kazakhstan with these countries will be in spotlight. Political issues will be discussed too," the Minister said.

    The Head of State will also visit Saudi Arabia and Jordan in 2016, he added.

