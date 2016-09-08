Nazarbayev to visit Jordan in October

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Jordan in October, according to Vice Minister of Agriculture Ermek Kosherbayev.

“The Head of State plans to pay an official visit to the Kingdom of Jordan in October 2016,” Kosherbayev said at the 4th session of the Kazakh-Jordanian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation.

According to him, intergovernmental agreements in civil defense and emergencies liquidation as well as on cooperation in fight with terrorism, organized crime and illegal drug trafficking will be signed during the visit.