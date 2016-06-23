Nazarbayev told about outcomes of his trip to St. Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the outcomes of his visit to Saint Petersburg where he met with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and participated in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

“I had a trustful meeting with Vladimir Putin. We discussed bilateral, regional issues, geopolitics, terrorism, development of the Eurasian Economic Union and, of course, bilateral cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia. On October 4, Astana is set to host a big Kazakh-Russian business forum during which new contracts will be signed, although 6,000 joint enterprises are already functioning today,” told the President in the interview with Rossiya 24 Channel.

According to N.Nazarbayev, the meetings with Russian businessmen and exchange of ideas on investment opportunities and achievements within the EEU were important for him.

“The St. Petersburg Economic Forum has turned into an important platform for meetings and dialogue of politicians, economists and experts. The fact of participation of 10,000 people including western, American businessmen, heads of major companies, UN Secretary General and Italian Prime Minister prove that despite the sanctions and obstacles, the Economic Forum has achieved its goal. The discussions at panel sessions and speeches – everything prove that Russian business looks ahead,” added the Kazakh President.