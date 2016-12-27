  • kz
    Nazarbayev took part in CSTO Collective Security Council meeting

    00:03, 27 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in St. Petersburg, Akorda press service reports.

    Presidents of Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan also participated in the meeting.

    "We are aware of the complicated relations shaping up in many regions of the world. The quantity of troubled hot spots doesn't get any less", - the Russian leader said in the meeting.

    During the meeting participants discussed topical issues of the agenda, including the measures of counteraction to terrorism.

