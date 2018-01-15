Nazarbayev-Trump meeting is important for both sides - Richard Hoagland

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM According to the former U.S. Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Richard Hoagland, the forthcoming meeting of the Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald J. Trump shall determine the direction of the Kazakhstan-U.S. relations in the coming years.

The expert noted the importance of the Tump-Nazarbayev meeting, stressing that Kazakh President is the first Central Asian leader to be invited to the White House by the Trump administration. According to Richard Hoagland, the further direction of the two countries' diplomatic relations in the next three years shall be determined during the meeting in Washington.

In his opinion, Central Asia is one of the most important ones for the global community and this is why the U.S. pays special attention to the region.

The expert noted the well-established trade and economic cooperation between the countries and the fact that a number of large American energy companies are investing in Kazakhstan. He stressed that Kazakhstan has created favorable conditions for investors, expressing confidence that their number will only increase in the coming years.

According to Richard Hoagland, the global community has noticed positive changes in terms of doing business in Kazakhstan with the country constantly improving its positions in the Ease of doing business index.

Former U.S. Ambassador to our country also gave his assessment of Kazakhstan's permanent representative to the UN activities and dwelt on the issues of the country's presidency in the UNSC.

According to him, Kairat Umarov is a world-class politician who managed to establish close ties with many countries. Richard Hoagland admits that he is convinced that many of Kazakhstan's initiatives will be supported by the UN, adding that the country's efforts in terms of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons should serve as an example for other states.

The diplomat also expressed hope that the current administration will continue the tradition of C5+1 Ministerial meetings, initiated by President Obama, and that the five Central Asian countries will work together creating a geopolitical bloc, which would strengthen the region's economy and independence.