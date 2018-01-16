Nazarbayev-Trump meeting to bring countries' cooperation to a new level - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to the Chairman of the Committee for International Information at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Talgat Zhumagulov, the forthcoming meeting between President Nazarbayev and his American counterpart Donald J. Trump will determine the key priorities of bilateral cooperation in the coming years.

The expert noted that although this is the first visit of Kazakh President to Trump's White House, the two leaders already met on the sidelines of the 2017 Riyadh summit and held telephone conversations. Zhumagulov stressed that the meeting in Washington should determine the key priorities of Kazakh-American cooperation in the coming years. He noted that Kazakhstan hopes to bring bilateral relations to a new level of an enhanced strategic partnership and ensure its development in the long-term.

Talgat Zhumagulov reminded that during their telephone conversation in September, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump agreed to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the U.S.



The expert said that, in his opinion, President Nazarbayev's meetings with Donald Trump as well as with the U.S. business circles will focus on trade, investment, and technology.

According to him, Kazakhstan's economic diplomacy including in America will be oriented towards achieving the tasks of economic modernization amidst the fourth industrial revolution set by the country's President in his recent State-of-the-Nation Address.

Talgat Zhumagulov noted that the U.S. is one of the main investment partners of Kazakhstan, with almost $30 billion invested in the country's economy since 2005.

In Zhumagulov 's opinion, it is noteworthy that the visit is taking place during Kazakhstan's presidency in the UN Security Council since consultations between the leaders of the Council member-states are always very important, especially now given the serious global challenges.



The expert stressed that earlier, Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump agreed to maintain communication with regards to combating terrorism and strengthening the nuclear non-proliferation regime. According to him, the issues of regional security and the situation in Afghanistan are also important topics within the framework of the Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation.

As previously reported, earlier today Kazakh President has arrived in Washington D.C. During his official visit to the States, Nursultan Nazarbayev is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald J. Trump, as well as representatives of the country's political and business circles.