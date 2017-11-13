Nazarbayev turns spotlight on Kazakhstan's diplomacy at 3rd Astana Club session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev turned the spotlight on Kazakhstan's diplomacy at the 3rd session of the Astana Club in the Kazakh capital on Monday, Kazinform reports.

"What we are trying to bring into this word is what is has been lacking lately and that is unity, togetherness and tolerance to solve global problems," President Nazarbayev told those present at the session.



"Kazakhstan's diplomacy is known for its commitment to dialogue, compromise and mutually profitable partnership," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted, citing as the examples Kazakhstan's mediation efforts on Syria, anti-nuclear initiatives, and the dialogue between cultures and civilizations.



The Kazakh President stressed that Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council allowed it to see clearly ‘tectonic shifts' in the system of international relations and that those shifts were not for the better.



"The existing systems of regional and international security do not solve the old problems and do not help prevent the new ones," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.