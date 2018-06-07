Nazarbayev University joins the ranks of top Asian universities -Secretary of State

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The 7th Eurasian Forum of leaders of high education dedicated this year to innovations in higher education in the epoch of breakthrough technologies is underway at Nazarbayev University in Astana, Kazinform reports.

"It is quite symbolical that today's event is held in the year when Astana, which happens to be the symbol of Kazakhstan, marks its 20th anniversary. One of key priorities of Kazakhstan's policy is the comprehensive development of the national system of education. Nazarbayev University is an important nationwide project. Over the 8 years of its existence, it is has earned remarkable recognition of global university community," said Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova in her opening remarks at the forum on Thursday.







Secretary Abdykalikova reminded that Nazarbayev University has been a full-fledged member of the Asian Universities Alliance (AUA) since last year.



"It has joined the ranks of 14 top Asian universities from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and other countries. Thanks to Nazarbayev University, Astana is turning into one of the beacons of knowledge and fundamental science in Eurasia," she added.



The forum brought together reps of universities and top managers from 11 countries who are set to discuss social and technological changes having an impact on higher education and its development in a fast-moving environment.



