Nazarbayev unleashed criticism against local courts

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has sharply criticized the work of local courts. "Unfortunately, in practice our citizens in search of justice are forced to address to the highest degrees of jurisdiction or the Prosecutor's Office.

Only in 2016 63 decisions of subordinate courts on civil cases were reviewed by in the Supreme Court upon the Prosecutor's Office protest. This means that subordinate courts which are vested with the authority do not perform the function", - Nursultan Nazarbayev stated addressing the VII Congress of Judges of Kazakhstan.

Nursultan Nazarbayev says this indicated incomplete implementation of the begun reforms. Therefore systematic, daily, laborious work is required to raise the authority and efficiency of the courts, the President said.

"Citizens have reasons to worry, especially, when some judges allow violations. Only this year 32 judges have been punished in disciplinary procedure. Two others were dismissed. Even though it is not as many as before, still it doesn't comfort", - the Head of state added