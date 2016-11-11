Nazarbayev unveiled secret of handling frequent travel stress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At a briefing with mass media held in Seoul, President Nursultan Nazarbayev unveiled a secret of how he copes with stress during his numerous foreign trips, Kazinform reports.

“It is my work, and I am not tired of it. I am rested huge responsibility for my country, for my nation. Sometimes I feel jet lag. I have noticed that travelling to east is much easier than flying to west and then coming back to Kazakhstan. Of course, one can get tired of it and need more sleep. I usually sleep for 3-4 hours during my foreign trips,” Nazarbayev said.

“Probably, it is good, since you haven’t to adapt to a new time zone... when your brain works intensively and you need to hold serious talks, in particular, in regard to building nuclear-weapon-free world and nuclear disarmament. Many countries respect us, that’s why I don’t feel tired,” he added.