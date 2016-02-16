Nazarbayev urged to focus on deprived areas of Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev urged the authorities of Almaty to pay more attention to deprived areas of the city. "Do not repair the roads when administration comes. The central part of the city has been landscaped properly,

but you again repair the same roads. The funds must be spent on improvement of deprived districts of the city. The streets should be cleaned and landscaped. Fountains and irrigation canals should be restored,” said Nazarbayev during the meeting on development of Almaty and preparation for the 28th World Winter Universiade-2017.

The President pointed out that all the funds must be spent on water and gas supply and monitoring the condition of schools, kindergartens and hospitals.