Nazarbayev urged to make efficient use of budget money

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev. As reported by Akorda press service, Bishimbayev reported on the results of social and economic development of Kazakhstan for the last nine months of 2015, and the progress of Nurly Zhol program which is the main instrument of development of transport infrastructure and support of economy.

The President emphasized the need to further accelerate economic development, raise social wellbeing of the population, and urged to make efficient use of the budget and National Fund money allocated for support of economy and implementation of key state programs.

The Minister told about increase in GDP by 0,4% within nine months of 2016. "The main drivers of growth of economy are construction and transport sectors, processing industry and agriculture: 6,9% growth in construction, in agriculture - 4,9%, in transport sector - 4%, in processing industry - 0,6%. Along with it, there is increase of production output in metallurgy and pharmaceutics, food and petroleum processing", - K. Bishimbayev told. He also informed the President of the progress of the third institutional reform "Industrialization and economic growth" within the "100 Steps Plan of the Nation". In the end of the meeting Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.