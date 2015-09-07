AKMOLA REGION. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev urges Kazakhstanis to accept free floating tenge rate understandingly.

‘"When Russian rouble plunged, our people hastened to buy everything in Russia. Kazakhstanis bought 80 thousand cars from our neighbor country and left local car makers without profit. Even agricultural products were imported from Russia. That is why, the new monetary policy is a normal response of the government to the current economic situation," the Head of State said.