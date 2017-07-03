Nazarbayev urges people to protect capital's green belt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has called to protect the environment of Astana and congratulated the citizens of Kazakhstan on the upcoming holiday, the Capital Day, Kazinform reports.

"I congratulate you all on the upcoming Day of the Capital - our beautiful Astana. It is beautiful not only inside, but also around. 15,000 trees have been planted within Astana. For the time being, there will be a new park, botanical garden and a lot of guarden squares. Our city is very beautiful now, and we need to be able to show it. Plus EXPO-2017, green energy. What we are engaged in is green energy and greenery," the Head of State said.

The Kazakh Leader also calls for saving the nature of Astana City, which has been recreated over the last few years.





"The people should take care of this forest, look after, help and save it from fires and other cataclysms so that it could grow but not be broken," he said.

By the way, gardening of the belt around the capital is scheduled to be till 2020. It is planned that forest plantation over 5,730 hectares will be carried out from 2018 to 2030. This work will be done until full regeneration of the empty areas amid greenery.





At the same time, the species composition of animals within the green belt is increasing owing to appropriate works. For six years, 8,883 eggs have been incubated, of which 7,683 specimens have been released.

The President stressed that this forest will become the future monument for the present generation of people.





After flying over the territory of the plantations, the President was informed on the current work for the green zone development. The total area of the Green Belt is 14,827 ha including 11,502 ha covered with forest where 9.6 million trees and 1.8 million shrubs are growing.