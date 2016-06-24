Nazarbayev urges SCO to adopt statement on joint counteraction to international terrorism

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states to adopt a statement on joint counteraction to international terrorism at the SCO Summit in Tashkent.

"New reality dictates we need to enhance efficiency of our Organization in terms of international security at both global and regional scales. We suggest developing and adopting the SCO statement on joint counteraction to international terrorism. Development and adoption of the SCO Convention on Fight against Extremism is of paramount importance as well. It is crucial to make sure the religious extremism is not associated with peaceful Islam or other religions. This May Kazakhstan initiated a dialogue "Religions for Peace" under the aegis of the UN in New York and held the international conference "Religions against terrorism" in Astana," President Nazarbayev said.



The Kazakh leader also suggested adopting the Anti-Drug Strategy of the SCO member states for 2017-2022.