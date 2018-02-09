Nazarbayev urges to decide on 4th refinery

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev rebuked Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev over the fourth oil refinery, Kazinform reports.

"Processing of oil and gas is an important direction, and we keep talking about it. We will develop this field. This field is necessary and will keep leading for a long time. Besides, the problem of fuel supply keeps emerging regularly", said Nursultan Nazarbayev during the enlarged session of the Government,

Nazarbayev reminded of three oil refineries which were upgraded in Kazakhstan.

"We have upgraded three oil refineries. The need for fuel and lubricant materials is now supplied for the next three or four years. And then again we have to import", said the President, addressing Kanat Bozumbayev.

"When I was talking about construction of the fourth plant your arguments were that there would be a lot of fuel - more than needed. We move only when the problem is here. That is why we are still dealing with it. We had a conversation with Karachaganak investors. We must decide on the fourth oil refinery as soon as possible", said the President.