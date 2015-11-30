Nazarbayev visited armored wheeled vehicles production plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the Armored Wheeled Vehicle Production Plant launched jointly by Kazakhstan-South African venture - LLP Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering.

The project of this nature has been launched in Central Asia for the first time and is called to create a highly-profitable joint venture which will ensure a breakthrough in defense and mechanical engineering industries.

The capacity of the plant is 120 armored wheeled vehicles per annum. Its cutting-edge high-technological effective equipment will allow to implement a full cycle of such works as laser cutting of sheet metal, welding of armor sheet, painting, assembly works and strict quality control. The technical equipment of the plant provides for resolution of a wide range of objectives in manufacture of wheeled vehicle for defense and non-military purposes.

The Plant has a design-engineering department and a service centre, which will specialize in further development of new samples, modernization and technical maintenance of the vehicles as per the customers’ wishes.

The vehicles will be assembled in accordance with international standards which will enable it to sell it both in Kazakhstan and abroad. The armored wheeled vehicles produced in Kazakhstan are the best ones in a number of indicators.

The plant employs 150 workers. 55 of them have passed training programs in Kazakhstan and abroad.

The project is implemented by JSC Kazakhstan Engineering National Company, LLP Kazakhstan Engineering Distribution and Paramount Group (SAR).

Paramount Group is the largest private aero-space and defense company in Africa providing integrated solutions for global defense, peacekeeping forces and internal security.