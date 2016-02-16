Nazarbayev visited Carrefour Hypermarket in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Carrefour Hypermarket in Almaty today during his working trip, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

N.Nazarbayev surveyed the hypermarket located in a new building of Grand Park Almaty Shopping Mall. He familiarized himself with domestic products offered there and bought some goods by Kazakhstani producers.

Nazarbayev was also reported on the main indicators in the sphere of trade and in socio-economic development of the city.

Note: More than 500 Kazakhstani companies supply their products to Carrefour, 130 out of which are the manufacturers of agricultural products in Almaty and Almaty region. The share of local content in the hypermarket is around 40-50% of the whole range of goods.

The facility covers the area of 8,000 square meters and offers approximately 30 thousand items of goods. 450 people are employed here now. The total amount of investment made 5 bln tenge.